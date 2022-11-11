Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office rolls out smartphone app

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office recently launched a smartphone application.
Users can check the jail roster and sex offender registry, as well as submit tips and request public records, among other features.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith hopes to add real-time crime data as the next feature.
The sheriff's office is paying a company called The Sheriff App for the service. As we've reported, the same company recently launched an app for the Boone County Sheriff's Office.
"People, they want to know what their sheriff's office is doing," Goldsmith said. "They want to know what the police are doing. This app's a way for us to reach the public in a different way."
Goldsmith encourages Tippecanoe County residents to download the app for free. It's available on the Apple app store or Google Play store.