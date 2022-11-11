 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Snow Accumulations Possible Saturday Morning...

A quick moving upper level system will track through the Ohio
Valley early Saturday...spreading light precipitation across the
southeast half of central Indiana. With colder air expanding into
the region later today and tonight...most if not all of the
precipitation will fall as snow.

Snow accumulations will be light...generally up to a half inch at
most with the highest amounts expected across south central and
eastern Indiana. Most of the light accumulation will be on
elevated surfaces and grassy areas...but some slick spots are
likely to develop on bridges and overpasses Saturday morning.

Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office rolls out smartphone app

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith displays the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office new smartphone app.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The sheriff's office recently launched a smartphone application.

Users can check the jail roster and sex offender registry, as well as submit tips and request public records, among other features.

Sheriff Bob Goldsmith hopes to add real-time crime data as the next feature.

The sheriff's office is paying a company called The Sheriff App for the service. As we've reported, the same company recently launched an app for the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

"People, they want to know what their sheriff's office is doing," Goldsmith said. "They want to know what the police are doing. This app's a way for us to reach the public in a different way."

Goldsmith encourages Tippecanoe County residents to download the app for free. It's available on the Apple app store or Google Play store.

Tags

Recommended for you