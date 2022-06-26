Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department receives new K-9

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department now has a new K-9 thanks to a donation.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith told News 18 that the number of K-9s the department has is now up to 7.
The new dog will be utilized on the streets as a dual-purpose dog, and the K-9 will help the department with narcotics cases and apprehension.
The Coffin Family Foundation donated the funds for the new K-9.
Sheriff Goldsmith said having seven K-9s is a lot for a department.
"They're an excellent tool, they're basically a great man-power multiplier," Goldsmith said. "That dog's been on the streets now for a few weeks, and he's already taken a lot of drugs and criminals off the streets."
