Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is sending more patrol units to Benjamin Crossing

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is sending more patrol units to the Benjamin Crossing neighborhood in attempt to lower crime levels.
According to a letter from the Benjamin Crossing HOA, they're teaming up with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's department to increase safety in the neighborhood.
HOA Board Directors met with Sheriff Bob Goldsmith, and other Sheriff's officials last week to come up with ways to monitor the neighborhood better.
"We discussed different methods we could use, as well as some things that residents can do to try to improve the safety, and security in their area, and reduce the number of thefts in that area," Tippecanoe County Sheriff Captain, Rob Hanjie said.
Hanjie encourages residents to install security cameras, turn on their exterior lights, trim their bushes and trees for a better view of sidewalks and streets, lock their doors and windows, and take out any valuables from their cars.
"Throughout the month of mid May through mid June, we've had several serious incidents occur in that area," Hanjie said.
In that time frame, there have been two different shootings, along with many automobile break-ins, according to Hanjie. The Sheriff's Department will be sending more deputies to that area throughout the day and night.
Benjamin Crossing homeowner, Maria Rodriguez, is happy her safety is being looked out for.
"I'm glad. When I got the letter, I said, 'oh wow, they are concerned about us so that's a good thing'," she said.
The HOA will be installing FLOCK cameras at three different entrances to the neighborhood. Residents said they got a letter of notice they will be the ones paying for it.
"My concern is the taxes and expenses that this is going to cost," Rodriguez said.
Captain Hanjie believes increased cameras will allow the Sheriff's department to monitor the area better.
"By them being able to share that information with us, that just allows our investigators the opportunity to solve some of the crimes that occur in that area," he said.