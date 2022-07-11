Tippecanoe County sheriff to add mental health specialist

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A new position will respond to social service and mental health crises.
The social service and crisis response specialist will assist deputies responding to mental health-related calls.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith is hiring for the position. He says the specialist will connect people to services in the community and follow up with them down the road.
He adds deputies are often the first to respond to calls but aren't experts in handling mental health situations.
"We have a lot of mental health-related to calls, so this person would be responding with officers as often as possible and also reaching back out to that person to make sure they're going to appointments," Goldsmith says.
As News 18 reported, West Lafayette Police Department added a similar position last year. Lafayette Police Department also plans to hire several specialists focused on social services.