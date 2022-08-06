Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office conduct a swearing-in ceremony for new hires

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFLI) — A handful of new deputies are ready to serve the people of Tippecanoe County. Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith welcomed them to the force at a ceremony held Friday.
Jack Lamerson, Cary White, Cameron Maynard and William Irwin were all sworn in as jail deputies. They will primarily be responsible for maintaining the safety and security of those in the jail.
Sheriff Goldsmith also presented two current deputies with the titles of merit deputies. Deputy Tyler Sapp and Deputy Austin Farrell will now join other deputies in serving the community and responding to calls as necessary. Both Sapp and Farrell started off as jail deputies, with the hopes of one day being a merit deputy.
Sapp and Farrell both say being out in the community will give them a change of pace when it comes to interacting with others.
"As far as back there, they've already been arrested. Unfortunately, most of them are at their low. We're out there, we're there to help if they're not coming to jail, they're not coming to jail.
"Back in the jail it's always something to do criminally. As far as the merit deputy, we're not always going to be sent to a call for criminal investigation, or something like that, or, it's going to be to help someone or figure something out for someone. It's not always in a criminal realm like the jail is."
Goldsmith encourages anyone interested in law enforcement to reach out and ask questions on how they can get involved.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said that adding more deputies to the team is a sign that the department continues to grow.