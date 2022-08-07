Tippecanoe County Restoration Program is the second ever in the state

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Restoration Program at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is the second program of its kind in the state.
Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stops by the station to tell us more in this week's edition of Sunday with the Sheriff. Goldsmith told News 18 that the department's quality correctional care staff and Valley Oaks Health have teamed up in this program since the spring.
The goal is to restore someone back to competency so they can stand trial, and he said they were successfully able to restore their first client to competency in 34 days.
"It's a mix of maybe some medication and some therapy, and after 30 days they're reevaluated to see if they're competent," Goldsmith said. "If not, then there's 60 and 90 and so forth. If we reach the end and they're still not competent, then we can fast track them to a facility in the state."
Goldsmith also said that this helps people avoid open-ended wait times when trying to get into a mental health facility. Before this program, a person who was not competent could wait months or years for a spot.