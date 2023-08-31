Tippecanoe County recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thursday is is International Overdose Awareness Day, and Tippecanoe County is putting in extra effort to keep both users and non-users safe.
Last year, the CDC recorded a total of 109,000 deaths as a result of drug overdose.
On Thursday, those who have lost loved ones to overdose are observing International Overdose Awareness Day.
Here in Tippecanoe County, the Indiana Center for Recovery invites the public to take advantage of overdose rescue kits.
"We partnered with an organization called Overdose Lifeline," says Hayley Dorsett, outpatient services director for the Indiana Center for Recovery. "Overdose Lifeline sends out one of these boxes to be placed outside so individuals have access to free Narcan and fentanyl testing strips 24/7."
Overcoming addiction is far from easy, but it is attainable, which is why the rescue kits can almost assure the safety of users.
"We understand that sometimes people aren't ready to stop," Dorsett says. "So if they're going to be using we want to make sure that they're safe."
Peer Recovery Specialist Jimmy Whited talked about his road to recovery and being drug-free for nearly six years. He emphasized the importance of both users and non-users being aware of the rescue kits.
"It's equally important for the people who are not users to have access to these, as well and have knowledge of how to use them," Whited says.
Indiana Center for Recovery Program Director Jeanne Swisher believes that everyone should be aware of the rescue kits.
"Everyone should be aware of these kits because we don't know if it could happen to our loved ones, it could happen from an accidental overdose as well, with the opioids that are prescribed by a doctor," Swisher says. "It could happen to your children, it could happen to anyone and we don't know when we could be that first line of defense to save a life."
Indiana Center for Recovery staff wants the public to know that they are there for anyone dealing with addiction of any kind.
"Indiana Center for Recovery has changed my life… if there is any way that we can help, we do," Whited says. "If we can't get you into one of our facilities, we get you the help that you need."