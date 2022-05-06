Tippecanoe County Public Library hosting first comic book swap since 2007

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Tippecanoe County Public Library is hosting an event tomorrow to bring together comic book collectors from all across Greater Lafayette. For the first time since 2007, the library’s downtown branch on South Street will be the site of a public comic book swap.
People can bring their own comic books from home to the downtown branch and swap them out with other people’s comics. All kinds of comic books are welcome, and there is no limit on how much comic swapping people can do.
The swap is free and open to everyone in the community. You do not have to be a library member to participate.
Matt Meyer is a reference librarian for the Tippecanoe County Public Library and is organizing the event. He says this is a great opportunity for comic book fans to connect with one another.
"It's just a way to bring the people together,” Meyer said. “They can come here to this communal space. They can get to know collectors. They can discover new comics that they're not aware of. Then they can also browse through what we have and just get a better sense of what's out there."
Organizers say the swap is free. They say participants are not to exchange any money for the comics.
The popularity of comic books has decreased somewhat over the years. However, Meyer says he has seen a surge of interest recently thanks to the film industry.
"With all the Marvel movies, that's really increased the interest in them,” Meyer said. “I know we get a lot of requests for the graphic novels here throughout the day. I think just judging that is a good indicator of what kind of interest there is in them."
Meyer says the library will have a small collection of comics to contribute to the swap, but he says attendees will be responsible for supplying the overwhelming majority of comics.
The event runs tomorrow from 12-2 at the downtown branch. It will take place in the McAllister Meeting Room just inside the main entrance to the library.