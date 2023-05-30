 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office Releases Evidence: Natalia Grace Barnett Case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office released the evidence they had, but were not allowed to use in court for the Natalia Grace Barnett trial.

As we've previously reported, Michael and Kristine Barnett were found not guilty, and the charges were dropped last year. 

According to the statute of limitations the trial court ruled, any evidence outside of the five years before the charges were set were prohibited to be used in court. 

This includes any mention of Natalia's age or adoption. Tippecanoe County Prosecutor, Patrick Harrington, said he wants the public to have the whole story.

"We respect the courts decision and we understand why he ruled that way, but given the information that is out in the public we felt that it would be better served if we released what that evidence was," he said.

The information they released includes everything from her birth certificate, medical records, adoption documents, and the refusal of maternal rights. This proves who her biological mother is.

All of this information highlight's Natalia's actual birth date is September 4, 2003.

"The Indiana State Police sent two detectives, and we sent one of our deputy prosecutors to Ukraine in 2019. This is before the war over there. They were actually able to find and meet Natalia's birth mother. DNA samples were taken from her, brought back to the police lab which showed she was the natural mother of Natalia," Harrington said.

a judge in Marion County verified an emergency petition to change Natalia's birth date based off the fact she had allegedly not grown in two years. Natalia has dwarfism.

One day in June of 2012, Natalia went from eight years old to 22 years old. This means her mother would have been 10 years old when she had Natalia.

Harrington says he wants people to know her story, and see what the county prosecutors had, but were not able to use in court. 

"The purpose of this isn't to go so much into what happened and didn't happen in court. The purpose of this is to say here's what we've had from the start of the investigation all the way. Not one person, one doctor, not a dentist, not a government official contradicts her birth date at all," he said.

