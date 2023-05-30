Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office Releases Evidence: Natalia Grace Barnett Case

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office released the evidence they had, but were not allowed to use in court for the Natalia Grace Barnett trial.
As we've previously reported, Michael and Kristine Barnett were found not guilty, and the charges were dropped last year.
According to the statute of limitations the trial court ruled, any evidence outside of the five years before the charges were set were prohibited to be used in court.
This includes any mention of Natalia's age or adoption. Tippecanoe County Prosecutor, Patrick Harrington, said he wants the public to have the whole story.
"We respect the courts decision and we understand why he ruled that way, but given the information that is out in the public we felt that it would be better served if we released what that evidence was," he said.
The information they released includes everything from her birth certificate, medical records, adoption documents, and the refusal of maternal rights. This proves who her biological mother is.
All of this information highlight's Natalia's actual birth date is September 4, 2003.
"The Indiana State Police sent two detectives, and we sent one of our deputy prosecutors to Ukraine in 2019. This is before the war over there. They were actually able to find and meet Natalia's birth mother. DNA samples were taken from her, brought back to the police lab which showed she was the natural mother of Natalia," Harrington said.
a judge in Marion County verified an emergency petition to change Natalia's birth date based off the fact she had allegedly not grown in two years. Natalia has dwarfism.
One day in June of 2012, Natalia went from eight years old to 22 years old. This means her mother would have been 10 years old when she had Natalia.
Harrington says he wants people to know her story, and see what the county prosecutors had, but were not able to use in court.
"The purpose of this isn't to go so much into what happened and didn't happen in court. The purpose of this is to say here's what we've had from the start of the investigation all the way. Not one person, one doctor, not a dentist, not a government official contradicts her birth date at all," he said.