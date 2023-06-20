Tippecanoe County opts into Millions of Dollars in State Public Health Funding

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - The Tippecanoe County Commissioners are opting into millions of dollars in state public health funding.
Governor Eric Holcomb $300 million over the next two years towards boosting Indiana's county public health department funding. Every county who chooses to opt into the funding will receive between $2 million and $2.7 million in 2024, and between $4.05 million and $5.40 million in 2025.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer, Doctor Greg Loomis, said some counties were hesitant on taking the money.
"Some people did not want to opt in because they thought it was going to provide more control of their county by the state," he said. "That is absolutely not true."
The County Commissioners made a quick decision to opt in.
"For us here locally, it makes perfectly good sense. We have a good team in place. The county Health Department is led by Doctor Greg Loomis. He's looking at some things that will improve the health of citizens in Tippecanoe County," Commissioner Tracy Brown said.
Loomis has started working on a budget for how he plans to use the money to improve the health department, and the county.
"We have to come up with a very strict budget on how we're going to use that money," Loomis said. "Whether that be salaries, or for build out which we are going to do. We're going to do a build out project. And we're going to be hiring."
According to the state, at least 60% of the funding must be spent on these core services:
-Communicable disease prevention and control
-Student health
-Testing/counseling for HIV, HCV, and STI
-Referrals to clinical care
-vital statistics
-Fatality review
-TB control and case management
-Chronic disease prevention and reduction
-Trauma and injury prevention
-Tobacco prevention and cessation
-Maternal and child health
-Emergency preparedness
-Childhood lead screening and case management
-Child and adult immunizations
And no more than 40% of these core services:
-Food protection
-Residential onsite sewage system permitting and inspections
-Sanitary inspection and surveys of public buildings
-Pest/vector control and prevention
-Orders for decontamination of property used to illegally manufacture controlled substance
-Sanitary operation of tattoo parlors and body piercing facilities
-Public/semipublic pool inspection and testing
-Sanitary operation of facilities where eyelash extensions are performed
Loomis said it's been a 'really good' experience between the commissioners and his team.
"I think everyone realizes that this has been long overdue and wants to make sure every penny is put into public health," Loomis said.