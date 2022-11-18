Tippecanoe County officials blame indecision, procrastination for long Election Day lines

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Officials on Friday debriefed this year's midterm election in Tippecanoe County during an election certification.
Nearly 40,000 cast ballots out of 124,000 registered voters: a 32 percent turnout.
Yet long lines and wait times bogged down many polling places on Election Day.
The county's last voter cast a ballot at 8:30 p.m., two-and-a-half hours after polls closed.
Election board Chairman Randy Vonderheide says the problem isn't a lack of voting booths in the most densely populated areas.
Instead, he blames voters who take too long to make up their minds.
"The problem, again, this year turned out that people spent more time in the actual voting booth than was predicted. ... It'll be an education issue. We'll encourage voters to know what they want to do when they hit the voting booth."
Vonderheide says more people should vote early or choose less busy vote centers. He says the board does its best to predict where crowds will show up.
"People do what they want to do," he says. "They showed up and they were given an alternative. They made a decision. It speaks well of them that they did stand in line as long as they did to vote. It's important."
Critics say more booths are needed at busier locations.
They fear long lines could deter people from turning out in the presidential election.
As we've reported, wait times on Election Day ranged from minutes at rural vote centers to hours in more populous neighborhoods.