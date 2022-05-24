Tippecanoe County offering invasive plant swap program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – A program in Tippecanoe County is looking to help local businesses and residents reduce the number of invasive plants in their yards and green spaces. The initiative is focusing on two main kinds of invasive species.
The county’s Soil and Water Conservation District says there are many invasive species causing problems in the area. For the launch of this program, however, the district is asking anyone with a callery pear tree or a burning bush in particular to consider swapping them out for other native plants.
The program is open to all residents and businesses in Tippecanoe County. People with either a callery pear tree or a burning bush can apply to receive one of eight native plant replacements.
This is the first full year of the program. During last year’s trial run, there were 17 invasive plants removed as part of the initiative. This year, there are already more than 50 applicants for the native replacements.
Angie Miller with the Soil and Water Conservation District says there are many invasive species that could be included in the swap program in the future, but adds these two species are a good place to start.
“One reason that those are so detrimental is that they are still planted and sold in landscaping,” Miller said. “A lot of people may have them in their yards and not realize they're a problem because they aren't necessarily a problem in their yard. They produce seeds. The birds feed on that and then deposit them to other areas, spreading the invasives. That's really where the big problem lies."
If a resident or business in Lafayette or West Lafayette has an invasive plant that is a street tree, meaning it is in the easement between the sidewalk and the street, those applicants will work with either city forester for free removal and replacement.
If the plants are not street trees, or if the person or business lives outside of either city’s limits, then they will work with the county’s Soil and Water Conservation District. Those applicants will still receive a free replacement but will be asked to pay for the removal.
Miller says removing these invasive species is necessary for the well being of both the environment and the economy.
“They just spread to other areas, so they outcompete everything else in the natural areas,” Miller said. “They harm the ecosystem but also the economy. It costs a lot of money and effort to control these. Some invasives even have negative impacts on human health."
People are asked to submit photos of the invasive plants as part of the application process to ensure they are the correct species. Applicants can also request to have up to three of these plants removed from their property.
All approved applicants must have their invasive species removed by November 15 to receive those free replacements. To learn more about the program, including about the Tippecanoe Invasive Cooperative Taskforce’s long-term strategic plan, find the main page here. To view the application for the plant swap program, visit the online form here.