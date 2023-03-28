Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Prepared for Mass Shootings

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Prepared for Mass Shootings

  • 0
Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Prepared for Mass Shootings

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)- The mass school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27, has many people concerned for their safety at school. 

Tippecanoe County Sheriff, Bob Goldsmith, said that he was sad when he heard the news. 

"It makes me sick like it would anyone, but we here at the Sheriff's office train for situations like that," he said.

Goldsmith explains that all of the law enforcement agencies in Tippecanoe County train together for mass shooting situations twice a year. They work on understanding the layouts of buildings and facilities, as well as communication. They establish roles so everyone is clear on what they're duty is.

Although he hopes to never have to use this training, Goldsmith says this team is prepared to handle this kind of situation.

"I'm confident in the team that we have here if that happened here, we would respond correctly. We're not going to wait. If something happens, we're going in," he said.

Goldsmith says there are things that schools can do to protect themselves before law enforcement arrives.

Schools should follow their protocols they have in place for these situations because its going to be hectic. They should make sure that there is only one way in and one way out for people to get in from the outside. Having a working intercom system and video cameras will make it harder for people to enter the building without being seen.

When police arrive, he says to listen to their instructions. Every police officer will get to the school as fast as they can. 

"Lets be honest, when that call comes over the radio, you're not going to be able to tell any police officer no. You're going to have Westside, Lafayette, Purdue, DNR, ISP. Anybody who is an officer will show up. They're all going to be there," Goldsmith said.

West Lafayette Community School Corporation released a statement about school safety today. 

"The West Lafayette Community School Corporation expresses our sincerest and deepest sorrow over the school shooting tragedy in Nashville, and we affirm our ongoing commitment to school safety.  We recognize that the safety of each individual in our schools is of paramount importance in all we do, and we remain committed, in word and in action, to school safety each and every day.  We thank the WLPD for their partnership in supporting School Resource Officers in each of our schools.  We thank our trained counselor team who provide mental health support daily for our students. We thank all of our staff and community for their regular and ongoing participation in the safety procedures and plans in our schools.  We want all children and staff to feel safe in our schools, and we cherish the support and trust of our families and community as we mourn this tragedy along with you. We invite our families and community members to reach out to our school and district offices with any questions or concerns," Superintendent Shawn Greiner said.