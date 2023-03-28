Tippecanoe County Law Enforcement Prepared for Mass Shootings

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)- The mass school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee on March 27, has many people concerned for their safety at school.
Tippecanoe County Sheriff, Bob Goldsmith, said that he was sad when he heard the news.
"It makes me sick like it would anyone, but we here at the Sheriff's office train for situations like that," he said.
Goldsmith explains that all of the law enforcement agencies in Tippecanoe County train together for mass shooting situations twice a year. They work on understanding the layouts of buildings and facilities, as well as communication. They establish roles so everyone is clear on what they're duty is.
Although he hopes to never have to use this training, Goldsmith says this team is prepared to handle this kind of situation.
"I'm confident in the team that we have here if that happened here, we would respond correctly. We're not going to wait. If something happens, we're going in," he said.
Goldsmith says there are things that schools can do to protect themselves before law enforcement arrives.
Schools should follow their protocols they have in place for these situations because its going to be hectic. They should make sure that there is only one way in and one way out for people to get in from the outside. Having a working intercom system and video cameras will make it harder for people to enter the building without being seen.
When police arrive, he says to listen to their instructions. Every police officer will get to the school as fast as they can.
"Lets be honest, when that call comes over the radio, you're not going to be able to tell any police officer no. You're going to have Westside, Lafayette, Purdue, DNR, ISP. Anybody who is an officer will show up. They're all going to be there," Goldsmith said.
West Lafayette Community School Corporation released a statement about school safety today.
"The West Lafayette Community School Corporation expresses our sincerest and deepest sorrow over the school shooting tragedy in Nashville, and we affirm our ongoing commitment to school safety. We recognize that the safety of each individual in our schools is of paramount importance in all we do, and we remain committed, in word and in action, to school safety each and every day. We thank the WLPD for their partnership in supporting School Resource Officers in each of our schools. We thank our trained counselor team who provide mental health support daily for our students. We thank all of our staff and community for their regular and ongoing participation in the safety procedures and plans in our schools. We want all children and staff to feel safe in our schools, and we cherish the support and trust of our families and community as we mourn this tragedy along with you. We invite our families and community members to reach out to our school and district offices with any questions or concerns," Superintendent Shawn Greiner said.