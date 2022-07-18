Tippecanoe County jumps the gun on $15M broadband project

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Government officials jumped the gun on a partnership with Tipmont Wintek.
As News 18 reported, the project will bring broadband county-wide. That includes about 2,000 remaining homes and businesses without high-speed internet.
The work is funded by the American Rescue Plan. But commissioners hit rewind after they skipped a federally mandated bidding process.
A committee received four proposals and stuck with Tipmont Wintek's $15 million estimate.
Commissioner Tom Murtaugh says the other three bids were less costly but reached fewer homes.
"Two of those respondents chose only to respond to a relatively low number," Murtaugh says. "I think under 600 households. Obviously, we wanted to get to a lot more households than that."
The bidding process delayed the broadband project by several months. Work is expected to start immediately and must be finished by 2026.
"This one-time funding is a huge benefit for Tippecanoe County, Lafayette and West Lafayette. ... Because it's federal money and comes with certain parameters, it's also been confusing," Murtaugh says.