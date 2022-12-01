Tippecanoe County Jail staffing shortage reaches critical levels

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office is in critical need of jail deputies.
The jail, like many across the country, is short-staffed and is in the middle of a hiring blitz to fill a third of its workforce.
"Saying we're short is an understatement," Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith said. "We're basically at a critical stage here. ... It's exhausting. It's mentally draining, it's physically draining and I feel for them."
"Yeah, he paints the picture very well with that," Jail Deputy Will Traub said. "Yeah, it's draining but I still wouldn't trade it for the world."
Jail Commander Capt. Tom Lehman cites a mass exodus for the higher-paying private sector in the face of rising inflation.
"It creates a dangerous environment, not only for our work staff but for our inmates, as well," Lehman said. "If there's not people here to watch out for them, then it's a bad situation."
However, any pay raises must pass a tight-fisted county council.
"The council reps, I think they're willing to listen," Goldsmith said. "We'll talk here in a couple weeks but I think there will be. There has to be. They're aware of that. This is their biggest liability."
Also a factor is the nation's souring attitude toward police.
"That affects the jail, as well," Lehman said. "Our jail staff are law enforcement and they feel some of the same effects that nationally are going on with peoples' viewpoints of law enforcement."
"It saddens me," Traub added. "It's our job to protect life in every single facet it walks, no matter what."
When it comes to pay, the county council controls the budget. News 18 reached out to the council president and vice president but they weren't available for comment.
The sheriff's office is hosting open interviews for jail deputies. See more information below:
The hiring events are from 2-6 p.m. Dec. 12-13 and 4-8 p.m. Dec. 14-15.
Members of the jail division will be on hand to give immediate interviews to applicants who are looking for a position.
Each applicant will be required to show proof of identification at the time of
the interview.
Applicants must be 18 years old or older, possess a valid driver's license and have never been convicted of a felony or violent misdemeanor of domestic battery.
Those interested in a career with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office can show up for one of the open interviews at the law enforcement building, 2640 Duncan Road in Lafayette.
Contact Sgt. Thad Miller at 765-423-9388 ext. 3225 with questions.