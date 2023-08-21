Tippecanoe County Jail inmate's death under investigation

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate's death Sunday night at the Tippecanoe County Jail is under investigation by the sheriff's office and coroner, as well as Indiana State Police.
Authorities haven't released the name of the inmate, who is described as a man in his 20s, pending family notification.
ISP Sgt. Jeremy Piers says the inmate was found unresponsive in the shower at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
Piers says the inmate died from an apparent self-inflicted wound. Foul play is not suspected.
An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow. The death remains under investigation.