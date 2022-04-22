Tippecanoe County Jail inmate accused of fashioning weapon out of a splint

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail is accused of fashioning a weapon out of a splint.
Prosecutors said 30-year-old Brittney Davis-Snowberger took a piece of metal out of her hand splint and sharpened the tip in her cell.
Jailers found what they call an "improvised weapon" tucked back inside the splint.
She's now charged with being a Prisoner in Possession of a Deadly Weapon and being a Habitual Criminal.
Her criminal history includes a variety of drug charges in several counties, and a pending charge of Auto Theft in Carroll County.
She was also convicted on two counts of Escape in Carroll County.