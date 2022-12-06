Tippecanoe County health officials monitor 'triple-demic' of flu, RSV and COVID-19

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette emergency rooms are monitoring a nationwide flu and RSV outbreak.
Experts are calling this surge a "tri-demic" or "triple-demic": a never-seen-before collision of the flu, RSV and COVID-19.
These influenza-like illnesses are at high levels in Indiana and across the U.S, pushing many hospitals around the state to restrict certain visitors.
In Lafayette, only immediate family members who are older than 18 can visit patients at IU Health Arnett.
Dr. Abhay Singhal, Arnett's director of NICU and inpatient pediatrics, says RSV cases arrived more frequently and earlier than in the past.
He says parents should avoid taking small children, who are primarily at risk for RSV, to public places and large gatherings.
"It's been one of the worst years in my experience," he says. "I've been doing this a long time. We also started seeing RSV patients a lot sooner this year compared to what we have seen in the past. Usually, it would peak around later winter. Right now, we started seeing patients in late summer, fall, and the pace has not slowed down that much."
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control are again recommending mask-wearing.
That's to limit the chances of catching or spreading viruses during the holiday season.
But Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis says that might not be necessary for this area.
"No, I don't recommend wearing masks at all," he says. "If you have an elderly patient or elderly family member or somebody with co-morbidities ... well then, yes, of course, you have to wear masks. But normally speaking, the COVID parameters to not apply to this situation so we have to be very careful about making that jump."
Loomis says the best preventative measure people can take is getting their flu and COVID-19 vaccines.