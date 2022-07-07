Tippecanoe County health officer: 'Close to zero' concern about monkeypox

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The ongoing monkeypox outbreak is leading to thousands of confirmed cases in more than 50 countries around the world. In Tippecanoe County, the top health official says he is not too concerned about any widespread transmission in this area.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer Dr. Greg Loomis says there are two strains of monkeypox. The cases currently appearing around the world are the West African strain. This strain is much less severe than the Central African strain.
Loomis says these cases are related to smallpox. Although smallpox is eradicated worldwide, he says people over 50 who received the smallpox vaccine have been shown to have an 85% resistance to this strain of monkeypox.
Loomis also says it can be hard for people to tell if they have monkeypox at first. This is because the symptoms can be similar to other, more common diseases.
"Because of the variation in this particular virus, we're seeing a little bit different presentation,” Dr. Loomis said. “Some of these men are going to their health departments, they're going to their primary care doctors… and presenting with what they think is an STD, a sexually transmitted disease. This is not an STD."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed five cases of monkeypox in Indiana since the current outbreak began. None of those have been in Tippecanoe County. Loomis believes the number of cases could go up. However, he says he is confident the outbreak will not reach epidemic or pandemic levels of cases.
Loomis says even though he believes the outbreak will not get too severe, the county health department has a plan in place to handle any cases.
"Just the other day, myself and our head nurse, Cassie Shaw, put together a monkeypox protocol to use in case we have somebody come in with a new rash,” Dr. Loomis said.
Loomis also stresses that anyone can get monkeypox. He encourages people who notice any new rashes or blisters to visit their doctor or the county health department immediately.
Learn more about monkeypox on the CDC’s website here.