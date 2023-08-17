Tippecanoe County Health Department Recommends Vaccines for Students

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - Students heading back to school need to be aware of illness and diseases they may be exposed to in closer quarters. The Tippecanoe County Health Department is pushing for students to get their vaccinations.
Tippecanoe County Health Officer, Dr. Greg Loomis, is concerned about the incoming freshman at Purdue University.
"We want to make sure we have everybody vaccinated. Particularly all the Purdue students that will descend on us, that are descending on us now. Most of the upperclassmen have had them, so we need to make sure the freshmen get them," he said.
There are a variety of shots Purdue University and local school districts recommend, and require students to get before classes start. Loomis says he encourages students to get the vaccinations Purdue lists. He says they're usually ahead of the curve.
"The most import one is Meningitis B. That's the one we see go through a dormitory like wildfire. It can be life-threatening," Loomis said.
One disease Loomis isn't too concerned with is COVID. He believes healthy college students should be ok without the vaccination. He encourages students who want to get the new vaccine to get it.
"We're going to see COVID for the rest of our existence on this planet. It's going to come and go, and we've developed a pretty good immunity to it," Loomis said. "The new strand that's coming out, the vaccination for it will be available probably the end of September, early October. That will cover the new strand that's out there now."
Loomis is making a big push for students to get their vaccinations.
"We've been having vaccine clinics regularly, trying to get the students vaccinated. It's important that they get those vaccinations before school. Otherwise, we're going to have something happen," he said. "I've made it very clear. I'm predicting if vaccination rates aren't up, we're going to see a case of measles. I can guarantee you that."