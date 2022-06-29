Tippecanoe County GOP chooses candidates for County Council and State Representative

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Republican Party held a special caucus Wednesday night.
The goal was to choose Republican candidates for County Council District 4, and State Representative for District 26.
The Tippecanoe County GOP has chosen Ryan Kennedy to run as a Republican for District 4 County Council in November.
Kennedy will be running against Democratic incumbent, Lisa Dullum.
They also chose Republican Fred Duttlinger to run against Democrat incumbent Chris Campbell for State Rep. District 26.
Campbell and Dullum were unopposed in primary and no Republicans ran for those seats in the primary.