...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Tippecanoe County GOP chooses candidates for County Council and State Representative

Indiana Flag
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Republican Party held a special caucus Wednesday night.
 
The goal was to choose Republican candidates for County Council District 4, and State Representative for District 26.
 
The Tippecanoe County GOP has chosen Ryan Kennedy to run as a Republican for District 4 County Council in November.
 
Kennedy will be running against Democratic incumbent, Lisa Dullum.
 
They also chose Republican Fred Duttlinger to run against Democrat incumbent Chris Campbell for State Rep. District 26.
 
Campbell and Dullum were unopposed in primary and no Republicans ran for those seats in the primary.
 
 
 

