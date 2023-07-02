Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds Flea Market Attracted Many, Especially Families

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The flea market season started Sunday morning on the parking lots of the Amphitheater on North River Road.
The market had all kinds of items to sell, from toys and collectibles, to clothes and even chairs and couches.
Vendors set up their booths, and have to pay for a spot at the market.
The booth rent is $35, and spots are at a first come first served basis.
They are allowed to get on the property as early as three in the morning, and they have until 6:30 AM to set up a booth.
Seller Venus Fidler revealed how much this means to the community and how important it is for both her and them.
"A lot. It not only is a way for people to get together and do things together, but it helps economically...because a lot of people aren't working right now, and this is their source of income...It's a big source of my income for the month," she said.
The Flea Market will occur the first of every month through November.
