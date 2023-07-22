Tippecanoe County Fair Coverage: Goat Show

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Earlier today the Tippecanoe County Fair kicked off their livestock shows with dairy goats.
The show began at 10 and ended at one o'clock PM.
It took place at the Coliseum in the Tippecanoe County Fairgrounds.
The livestock shows will continue all through this upcoming week.
The Exhibit Association's President Jason Hawkins explained just how much this opportunity this showcase means to the very young owners of the goats.
"You get to highlight the kids, and what they do. And I know moms and dads, grandma and grandpas, and aunts and uncles are totally involved. I have on in 4-H myself, and I know what it takes. But the community wants to support those kids in all that they do and this is an awesome deal to see that and see how they do throughout their judging. This is their one time for the year to really shine. Around their peers and what they do. So, I think it has a large impact on them, and it gives them an opportunity to be in front of people all the time to learn what it's like to be in front and doing what...like I'm doing right now. So, it's a good learning tool," he said.
Happening tomorrow will be the horses and sheep shows.
The carnival opens tonight.
For the Fair's schedule, visit their website here.