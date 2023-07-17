Tippecanoe County Fair begins Friday

 Skip to main content
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 505 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

DAVIESS               GREENE                KNOX
MARTIN                SULLIVAN

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARLISLE, CARMEL,
CLINTON, COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMERSBURG, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT,
FRANKLIN, GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG,
GREENWOOD, INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON,
LINTON, LOOGOOTEE, MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA,
MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE,
RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBURN, SHELBYVILLE, SHOALS, SPENCER,
SULLIVAN, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
VINCENNES, WASHINGTON, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON,
WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER, WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Tippecanoe County Fair begins Friday

  • 0

The 2023 Tippecanoe County Fair kicks off on Friday!

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Friday kicks-off the 2023 Tippecanoe County Fair! 

The week long event runs until July 29. 

  “We get to see people in the community come out and support the 4-H program," said Fair Board President, Jason Hankins. "For the most part it’s a very similar layout as we had last year."

 Hankins says there will be a few changes fairgoers will notice this year.  

“In the north wing right behind the coliseum last year we only had part of those static projects, or non-livestock projects," said Hankins. "They will all pretty much be displayed here on this north wing.”

Hankins says they will still have the homemakers in the east wing like last year.

Also, fairgoers will notices a few changes in the food court.

“We do have some caterers coming in during the lunch time hour to help and give some different varieties," said Hankins. "The livestock producers who have always been here, which is cattle and pork, they’ll still be selling as well.”

As far as livestock goes, Hankins says numbers are up.

“We have a lot of sheep, lot of goats, cattle are up, dairy is up and we have 23 llamas this year," said Hankins. 

The Fair Board President says the llamas will have a new spot on the fairgrounds.

“We’ll have a tent out back this year for the llamas because their numbers are up, which is an awesome thing," said Hankins. "So don’t forget to walk around on the backside of the building and take a look at the llamas.”

The turf has already been put down in the coliseum and is ready to go.

"Everybody seems to like it and it’s easier to keep clean," said Hankins. "It makes everything smell better because we keep it clean every night and it just gives it an awesome look for our show arena.”

He says there shouldn't be any problems with the turf. 

“During the first year the turf was a challenge,” said Hankins. “Last year I think we pretty well hit the nail on the head. We’ve got it laid down tight and we have weight on it.”

As you head to the fair on Friday to check in your livestock, Hankins says be mindful of the local construction. 

“We still have construction out here on Teal on the corner of 9th and the corner of 18th, so take your time," said Hankins. "We really hope everyone with trailers will use 18th north and south to feed into Hiatt Drive where we’re going to bring our livestock in.”

If you're unsure about going to the fair, Hankins says there's something for everyone. He encourages everyone to attend. 

“There’s just all kinds of things going on at the fair and you can really expect anything,” said Hankins. “We do have a full schedule because starting as early as Saturday the 22 we start livestock shows.”

To end the fair week on Friday July 28th at 1 p.m. the livestock auction will take place. 

Hankins says it will be extra special this year. The fair board will be honoring someone who's been supporting the auction for 60 years. 

Everyone is welcome to attend. 

