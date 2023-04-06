Tippecanoe County council president's barn goes up in flames

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Tippecanoe County council member is assessing the damage from an overnight barn blaze.
Firefighters responded to a barn engulfed in flames at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It happened in the 7000 block of North County Road 225 West in West Lafayette.
Multiple fire departments fought the blaze, including Wabash Township, Battle Ground and West Lafayette.
It's unclear if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire. News 18 reached out to several fire departments but hasn't heard back.
The property is owned by Tippecanoe County Council President Kevin Underwood.
Underwood has been a member of the county council since 2005.