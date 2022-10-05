 Skip to main content
Tippecanoe County Coroner releases cause of death for student

  • Updated
Purdue stabbing

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office  released the initial investigation into the death of Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old Purdue student from Indianapolis.

According to the coroner, the preliminary autopsy findings was determined to be "multiple sharp force traumatic injuries." 

The coroner also stated the suspected manner of death is homicide.

The final autopsy findings are pending toxicology.

Ji Min Sha arriving at the Tippecanoe County Jail

According to Purdue police, the suspect, Ji Min Sha, called police at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. He was taken into custody, arrested for murder.

