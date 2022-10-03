Tippecanoe County Commissioners approve 2 new projects

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Tippecanoe County Commissioners approved a land use plan for Stockwell and a new housing development in Battle Ground on Monday.
New land use plan for Stockwell
The commissioners approved the first new land use plan for Stockwell since 1981.
The plan focuses on six themes: protecting current land uses, looking toward the future, infrastructure, safety, quality of life and future costs. Protecting current land uses and looking toward the future were stressed the most at Monday's meeting.
According to the Executive Director of the Area Plan Commission of Tippecanoe County, David Hittle, all land that is currently zoned for agriculture remains that way in the new plan.
The plan also has a strong emphasis on controlled residential growth, attracting new small business, restoring existing structures and maintaining the history of the town.
The purpose of the plan is to act as a guide for future development and nothing stated in the plan is law, Hittle said.
"So in the future if any farmers or property owners want to sell their land for development," Hittle said. "They're going to have to rezone it. That'll require a public hearing, neighbors will be notified and have the chance to voice their concerns."
According to Kris Ziller, Chairwoman of Keep Stockwell Beautiful, another goal of this plan is to increase economic opportunities in town while maintaining Stockwell's character.
"A lot of the reason people move out to Stockwell, is for that close knit, small community feeling," Ziller said. "With this plan I feel like it will allow that to continue on, but also allow growth that will enable us to develop economic features that will help our town out."
Ziller encouraged residents with questions to review the plan.
New development approved in Battle Ground
As the Greater Lafayette area continues to grow, the County Commissioners have also approved a new housing development.
This development will be located at the corner of N 50 W and W 650 N in Tippecanoe Township. The site is adjacent to the existing developments of Cherry Creek Estates and Harrison Highlands.
There are 36 acres of land and it will contain 61 new homes, all of which are single family.
This will continue the expansion pattern the area has been seeing recently, said Hittle.