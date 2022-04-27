Tippecanoe County clerk called out on proof of residency issue

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A state election official is critical of what she calls an impediment to some first-time voters.
Republican County Clerk Julie Roush said registration forms hand-delivered by third parties are considered the same as being mailed in. That means first-time voters must then show proof of residency.
Indiana Election Division Democratic Co-Director Angela Nussmeyer said that's not right, whether or not the forms are dropped off by the voter or someone else.
"In those instances, even if the person is a first-time voter in Indiana, proof of residency is not required and that is information we provide to counties," Nussmeyer said Wednesday in an interview with News 18.
Nussmeyer first addressed the issue in a March email to Tippecanoe County Board of Elections staff.
"Your board does not have home rule authority to establish voter registration requirements not codified in federal and state voter registration law," Nussmeyer wrote in the email, which was shared with News 18. "The procedure ... in my view, does not comply with our state and federal registration laws and should no longer be followed."
Roush disagreed in a phone call with News 18. She noted the issue usually resolves itself when the voter shows their ID at the polls.
Roush wasn't available Wednesday for an on-camera interview.
Nussmeyer said she hasn't received complaints from affected voters.