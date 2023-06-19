Tipp. County Council President rebuilds hog barn after fire

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — It’s been a busy year for Tippecanoe County Council

President, and Indiana Farm Bureau District 3 Director, Kevin Underwood.

As News 18 previously reported, Underwood’s hog barn was destroyed by a fire on April 5.

“One of the pigs ended up getting a heat lamp down into the bedding and caused the fire that took the

whole barn,” said Underwood. “It obviously caused the death of quite a few pigs.”

It was a night Underwood and his family will never forget.

His nephew was the first one who noticed the fire.

“My nephew was going to his cousin’s house around 11 at night and happened to see the fire taking

place,” said Underwood. “He tried to pull into our driveway and wake us up, but it didn’t work.”

That’s when his family took matters into their own hands.

“My folks called 911 and got equipment out of the building,” said Underwood. “Then my wife

wakes up and says ‘I think the hog barn is on fire’,” said Underwood.

By the time Underwood woke up, he knew it was too late.

“It was quiet obvious that it was too late,” said Underwood. “The fire department was there here and

they were in full battle array so to speak and they were doing their thing and getting the fire taken

down.”

Now, the family is rebuilding a new hog barn.

Underwood says they’re so thankful the fire didn’t spread to surrounding barns on the property.

“Fortunately nothing as far as equipment got damaged,” said Underwood. “We had some drainage tile

for field work that did get melted and damaged but nothing of any major value that was taken so we

were very fortunate.”

The barn caught on fire only a few days after tornados swept through the local area in March.

Underwood says everyone was willing to help.

“Because of the fact that people were in such a cleanup mode from the tornados, people were quick to

be right on the spot and help us out and get things taken care of,” said Underwood. “It was not

Underwood said the fire impacted their planting season.

“It obviously set us back because we spent probably a week to 10 days just dealing with that almost full

time,” said Underwood. “It was not the smoothest planting season by any stretch of the imagination.”

The family has been busy getting things back together.

Underwood says they will eventually have pigs in their new barn. The pigs they raise are for the natural

pig market.

“They're all no antibiotics and they have to be raised on bedding,” said Underwood. “Those kinds of

things they have higher space requirements and it's for a specialty pig market. In fact, a lot of that

pork goes into like the Chipotle restaurants and those kinds of things."

Underwood says they’re changing a few things in their new barn.

“We’re going to use the opportunity to do some improvements to the way the building is situated and

we can make the handling of bedding a whole lot easier,” said Underwood. “Quite frankly we’re going to

be looking at some better ways to make sure those heat lamps are secured.”

With cleanup efforts underway, Underwood says he appreciates everyone who helped their

family and checked on them.

“Count your blessings because you never know, something like that can happen in a heartbeat,” said

Underwood. “It can change things immediately and you never know when that moment can come.”