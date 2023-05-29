Three Purdue students intern for Juncos Hollinger Racing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) -- From "All-American" Marching Band Members to IndyCar Engineers, Purdue has played a huge role in the Indy 500.
Purdue has three interns, Peter Agostino, Max Ohl and Zach Nelson, on the Juncos Hollinger Racing team.
Peter and Max are both from Indianapolis and grew up around the track.
Peter became involved with motorsports through Grand Prix at Purdue and Max joined the motorsports club at Purdue.
Zach is from Tennessee, and has been involved since 2015.
"I started out by working on a TA2 team back home in Tennessee," Nelson said. "And then from there, I progressed, progressed, and progressed through different series, working my way up. And then I eventually started working for Juncos through a program at Purdue that I run, motorsports at Purdue. And we made a connection in a partnership there, and me and a whole bunch of other folks came down and started working for them."
This is Peter, Zach and Max's second year working for Juncos Hollinger Racing. They said that the internship has really allowed them to understand the industry.
"From my side of things is mostly like go carts that I knew and moving up to formula car and traveling and packing everything up in the trailer and all," Agostino said. "The whole thing is much more just a bigger experience than I thought."
"Just to see the logistics and to learn the language of the industry was very important and eye opening," Ohl said.
Peter, Zach and Max have been taking in every second of IndyCar.
"This morning, Max and I, we had our breakfast in pitlane because we were setting up stuff in pitlane so I was just like this probably like one of the coolest places I've had breakfast," Agostino said.
"Looking back on it as a kid, you just don't think about the work and the amount of hours that go into prepping the car and running it during practice and then tearing it down after practice," Ohl said. "It's a whole new world behind the scenes. It's surreal to be able to experience this and to say to yourself that, yeah, you're in the pitlane for the Indy 500 and hearing people say like, 'oh, I'd do anything to be on a team like this.' It really makes you take a step back and just be thankful for the opportunity that I have," Ohl said.
"The best moment for me is before the race even starts, at 9:00, when you walk on pitlane and we're just sitting there and it's just dead silent and you just know in about three hours there's not going to be a direction you can't look and not see a million people," Nelson said.
Peter and Max helped with tires during the race and Zach worked as a damper engineer for the 78 car.
Aside from the excitement for working at one of the largest single-day sporting events in the world, the Purdue students had one common goal.
"I would love to have a top five finish here at Indy," Agostino said. "Last year, with Callum, we crashed out like lap 70 around. So finish the 500 finish well, hopefully a really good result for the race."
"Yeah, I'd say drinking the milk would be the ultimate goal but honestly, top five, top ten would be amazing," Ohl said.
"Of course, the goal is to get a ring and drink the milk," Nelson said.
While the Juncos Hollinger Racing didn't get to drink the milk, one of their drivers, Callum Ilott finished in twelfth place and led from laps 95 to 99.
Their other driver, Agustin Canapino finished in 26th place.