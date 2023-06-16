Three people hospitalized in motorcycle vs. car crash

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A motorcyclist is in stable condition after being seriously hurt in an early morning crash near Clarks Hill.
The crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. on U.S. 52 near the State Road 28 intersection.
Sheriff's deputies say an SUV driving north on U.S. 52 crashed into a motorcyclist as he turned onto State Road 28 toward Frankfort.
An adult and child in the SUV were hurt after the vehicle rolled and came to rest in the opposite direction.
They were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
The motorcyclist was rushed to an Indianapolis hospital with a serious leg injury.
The crash closed U.S. 52 for several hours.