Three injured from crash in Miami County

  • Updated
Saturn Ion crash in Miami County

The wreckage of a Saturn Ion that rolled over in a crash in Miami County.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people were hurt after a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.

It happened about 7:50 this morning at the intersection of County Roads 850 South and 300 East. 

State police say 18-year-old David Gabrys was driving a Cadillac westbound on 850 South toward the intersection. Police say Gabrys stopped at the stop sign. He then pulled into the intersection and hit a Saturn headed southbound.

A 12-year-old and an 8-year-old in the Saturn were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.

No one in the Saturn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 

The crash is still under investigation.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor. 

