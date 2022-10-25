Three injured from crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Three people were hurt after a crash in Miami County Tuesday morning.
It happened about 7:50 this morning at the intersection of County Roads 850 South and 300 East.
State police say 18-year-old David Gabrys was driving a Cadillac westbound on 850 South toward the intersection. Police say Gabrys stopped at the stop sign. He then pulled into the intersection and hit a Saturn headed southbound.
A 12-year-old and an 8-year-old in the Saturn were airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time.
No one in the Saturn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation.
Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be a factor.