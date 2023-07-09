Three Bronchos are set for the IFCA All Star football game

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three Bronchos will be in attendance at the IFCA All Star football game in Indianapolis. Coach Craig Henderson will be representing Lafayette Jeff, along with players Brandon Jackson and JoJo Houston.
“It’s really awesome,” Coach Craig Henderson said. “It’s kind of being on that stage, the whole state to see, it’s kind of a testament to the accomplishments we’re doing here at Jeff. All the good stuff we’re doing, it’s kind of rewarding for all the work that we’re putting in.”
Henderson was voted to coach in the All Star game by other region coaches. Once all the coaches were selected, they got together and compiled a team.
“So I’ve seen hours of film on all the guys that I got on the team,” Henderson said. “Some really good talent. Really excited to coach these guys this year.”
This game is extra special for Coach Henderson because two Bronchos were selected to play.
Wide receiver Brandon Jackson and Defensive Lineman JoJo Houston.
“We went into meetings and some of the coaches, they saw the film on Brandon and they were like, we’ve got to have him,” Henderson said. “And then for me, being JoJo’s position coach, it’s awesome. To get the chance to coach him one more time before he heads off to college.”
Brandon Jackson was surprised when he got picked. He said it is a blessing because his older brother played in the All Star game and he is following in his footsteps.
“He was like, ‘good job,’” Jackson said. “He texted me because he was at college. He texted me and he was like, ‘I see you got picked for the All Star game. Ball out. Do what you got to do.’ Hopefully my little brother, he plays, comes and hopefully he gets to play in an All Star game when he comes to Jeff.”
Jackson said playing in the All Star game gives underclassmen hope for their future. He said it is cool to be seen as a mentor for the younger players.
“Not many guys on a football team think they can come this far,” Jackson said. “I really can’t explain the feeling, but when everybody comes up to me, it’s like they actually like, look at me and watch me play.”
Jackson said he will not be as anxious since his teammate JoJo Houston is also playing. Houston is ready for the opportunity to represent Jeff and show off his skills.
“I think really it’s starting to starting to speak out just who we really are as a community,” Houston said. “We get a lot of backlash and down talk, but really Tippecanoe is the best place to be. I’m just looking to show that undersized guys can dominate, too. That’s really the main thing. I’m just trying to put on for Jeff, put on for Coach Hendo, put on for my team, put on for everybody what kind of talent Jeff got over here. And I’m sure my boy Brandon going to do so as well.”
Houston is thankful for the opportunity to play high school football one more time, especially after having a different outlook on the game his senior season.
“So just freshman going through senior season, like I didn’t know how to enjoy stuff, so I feel like that’s what I took out most out of my senior season,” Houston said. “I had a lot of fun with the guys. I just learned how to enjoy stuff. I was just having fun playing football, just living.”
The main goal is to have fun for all three Bronchos, but of course, Jackson and Houston are ready to show out.
“I’m going to turn up for the game,” Houston said. “Turn up for the game. And I’m showing why they pick me.”
“Put on the highlight date for the college coaches,” Jackson said. “Tell them, put me on the field. That’s it.”
The game is set for July 14 at 7:00pm at Decatur Central High School.
