Third Times a Charm for Ninth and Kossuth Streets

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - There are new construction plans for the intersection of Ninth and Kossuth Streets are coming in 2024.
The intersection is originally prone to flooding in heavy rains. In November of 2021, the intersection of Ninth and Kossuth Streets in Lafayette reopened after they attempted to fix the drainage problems, as well as the large bumps in the roads by installing brick pavers.
A year later, the workers with the same company ripped the bricks back out when the bumpiness returned.
The city will be redoing the sidewalks that run along Ninth Street, installing a new pipe that will lead to the pump station on Ninth and South Streets. This will create a new, permanent drainage system, and the bricks will be removed for a third time.
Lafayette city engineer, Jeromy Grenard, says the intersection won't be closed this time around.
"There may be times where we're tying in a pipe in the center of the road or something like that we need to do a short duration closure and detour, but we're talking like a week at a time. Not months," he said.
Grenard says they plan to replace the bricks with either stamped asphalt or concrete to keep that aesthetic look in the intersection. they will also be putting in a few bump outs on Ninth Street in the parking areas for additional trees.
The construction plans to be finished after one construction season Grenald says.