Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Elliston.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

White River at Edwardsport.


.Recent rainfall is leading to minor flooding in Indiana along most
of the Wabash River and the White River at Edwardsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Friday was 13.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.6
feet early Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center hosts derby fundraiser kick-off event

  • Updated
  • 0
Therapeion Derby Kick-Off Event

Friday's event had games, food, live music and other family friendly activities.

 By: Samantha Thieke

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A White County therapeutic riding center kicked off its annual derby fundraiser Friday night.

It's the Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center's biggest fundraiser of the year.

The not-for-profit organization provides equine assisted programs for people with physical, behavioral, cognitive, emotional disabilities and children who have been in difficult family situations.

The fundraiser consists of derby teams who collect donations, and teams are made up of riders and volunteers.

Executive Director Pamela Dexter said the donations can help them expand their services.

"It's a different type of therapy, and it's very beneficial to a lot of participants in ways that other therapies may not be able to help them," said Dexter.

Fundraising began Friday at 6 p.m., and the team with the most donations by June 11 wins first place. That's the end of the derby season.

To donate online, click here.

