Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center hosts derby fundraiser kick-off event

BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — A White County therapeutic riding center kicked off its annual derby fundraiser Friday night.
It's the Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center's biggest fundraiser of the year.
The not-for-profit organization provides equine assisted programs for people with physical, behavioral, cognitive, emotional disabilities and children who have been in difficult family situations.
Friday's event had games, food, live music and other family friendly activities.
The fundraiser consists of derby teams who collect donations, and teams are made up of riders and volunteers.
Executive Director Pamela Dexter said the donations can help them expand their services.
"It's a different type of therapy, and it's very beneficial to a lot of participants in ways that other therapies may not be able to help them," said Dexter.
Fundraising began Friday at 6 p.m., and the team with the most donations by June 11 wins first place. That's the end of the derby season.
