Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM EDT Tonight.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Extent of the dangerous heat remains
somewhat uncertain due to potential cloud cover from storms.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

The Villages will host free online session on becoming a foster parent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People interested in becoming foster parents have a upcoming seminar to learn more about what it takes.

There are more than 13,000 children in Indiana needing a foster home according to The Villages of Indiana. The Villages is one of the state's largest foster care providers.

The agency is offering free virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. The dates for the sessions are:

  • Thursday, July 14 5–6 p.m.
  • Monday, July 25 5–6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 5–6 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 29 5–6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Sept. 8 5–6 p.m.
  • Monday, Sept. 26 5–6 p.m.

Register on The Villages website, or call (765) 420-7711 for information and to register.

