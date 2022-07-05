The Villages will host free online session on becoming a foster parent

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People interested in becoming foster parents have a upcoming seminar to learn more about what it takes.
There are more than 13,000 children in Indiana needing a foster home according to The Villages of Indiana. The Villages is one of the state's largest foster care providers.
The agency is offering free virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. The dates for the sessions are:
- Thursday, July 14 5–6 p.m.
- Monday, July 25 5–6 p.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 11 5–6 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 29 5–6 p.m.
- Thursday, Sept. 8 5–6 p.m.
- Monday, Sept. 26 5–6 p.m.
Register on The Villages website, or call (765) 420-7711 for information and to register.
