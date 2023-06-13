The Velocity District at Taste of Tippecanoe

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- The Taste of Tippecanoe is only four days away so we here at WLFI are taking a closer look every day this week as we get ready for our 1 hour special happening at 6 p.m. June 17th.
Today we spoke with members of The Velocity District, a local band that will be playing on the Depot at 9 p.m. Saturday. You will have the chance to enjoy their jazz and funk fusion for about an hour and a half.
Now the members of this band are quite unique as the drummer works at Purdue, the composer/ keyboardist is a soft wear developer, the bassist and guitarist are teachers, and the lead singer is a lawyer.
But these different career paths didn't keep these people from finding each other and jamming to their heart's content.
If you would like to check them out they can be found on Facebook and Instagram under the name The Velocity District and make sure you are at the Taste of Tippecanoe June 17th to see them live.