 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Friday
June 2 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain,
Montgomery, Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph,
Vermillion, Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson and Jennings.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

The US economy added 339,000 jobs last month, soaring past expectations — again

  • 0
The US economy added 339,000 jobs last month, soaring past expectations — again

A sign for a healthcare career fair at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina, is pictured on February 28.

 Allison Joyce/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The US labor market isn’t ready to slow down just yet.

Employers added 339,000 jobs in May, according to the monthly employment report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Friday.

Last month’s job growth showed an acceleration from April’s job gains, which were revised upwardly to 294,000, and it’s a far hotter number than the 190,000 that economists were expecting.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.4%. Economists were projecting it to climb to 3.5%, according to Refinitiv.

The labor force participation rate held steady in May at 62.6%. The surge in the unemployment rate was driven in part by people who lost their jobs permanently and those who completed a temporary job, BLS data shows.

It appears that it’s taking longer for people to find work: The number of people unemployed for 15 to 26 weeks jumped by 179,000 to 858,000.

The job gains were broad-based, with some of the largest increases seen in professional and business services, government, health care and leisure and hospitality. Construction as well as transportation and warehousing also saw job growth.

“With 339,000 job openings, we’re still rewriting the rule book, and the US labor market continues to defy historical definitions,” Becky Frankiewicz, president and chief commercial officer of ManpowerGroup said in a statement. “The most resilient sectors include leisure and hospitality, as consumers are indulging in summer travel and eating out, creating hiring demand.”

The US economy hasn’t experienced a month of job losses since December 2020, when Covid infections were experiencing a spike.

Through the first five months of 2023, job growth has averaged 312,000 positions a month. That’s a pullback from last year, which averaged 399,000 per month (an average boosted by a blockbuster February when 904,000 jobs were added, and a significant slowdown from the 605,000 added per month during the booming recovery year of 2021. However, the May gains remain elevated from pre-pandemic times: There were 163,000 jobs added per month in 2019.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you