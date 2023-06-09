The road to Victory Field: How two local teams prepare for IHSAA Baseball Semi-State games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Baseball's Semi-State weekend is finally upon us. We have three local teams in action looking to win both games on Saturday to advance to the State Championships which will take place next weekend.
One of those teams advancing is the Delphi Oracles.
Oracles will be facing off against Winchester Community in the Semi-State Semifinal game.
Looking at Winchester, they're a team that's fought tooth and nail to get to where they are now.
They have a 15-11 overall record and finished sixth in their conference. On paper, this team shouldn't have made it this far.
The reason they've managed to squeeze by tough opponents is thanks to their bullpen.
Heading into this matchup, Delphi is eager to play, but the team has its sights set on much more than game one.
.Head Coach for the Oracles Ryan Long said, “- It's a great time when you advance to this level and have an opportunity to play two games to go to the state championship. So, we know we have to win the first one in Kokomo this weekend, but we're definitely going in with our sights on winning two”
The first game for the Oracles will take place on Saturday at 2:00. If they win, they'll play in the Semi-State Championship game at 8:00 that night.
Another team that will also be in action is Central Catholic.
The Knights are looking for their second straight Semi-State title, but they'll have to first get through a tough Wes Del team to do so.
Both teams are heading into this game pretty evenly matched. CC and Wes-Del have recorded more than 20 wins this season, and have less than 12 losses.
However, CC has a slight leg up on the Warriors thanks to their experience.
The Knights have six seniors and two juniors who went through the same process last year. So, that experience, combined with leadership on and off the field, has helped CC dominate in this year's state tournament so far
Knights won the sectional title 13-t0, and the next weekend took Regionals winning 9-0.
Hoping to keep the positive momentum going into tomorrow, Head Coach Tim Bordenet told Sports 18 their game plan is a very simple one.
He said, “Playing basic CC baseball. And that's throwing strikes, putting pressure on the defense, and making the routine plays. You know we don't try to do anything fancy here. We don't try to recreate the game. We just try to play basic baseball and put pressure on the other team and hopefully, that'll be in our favor tomorrow.”
CC will take to the mound tomorrow afternoon at 2:00. And just like Delphi, if the Knights win, then they'll play in the championship later that night at 8:00.