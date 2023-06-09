 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Today and Saturday for all Indiana counties...

Smoke, fine particulate, and possibly ozone levels are expected
to be in the Yellow or Orange levels, meaning moderate to
potentially Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range. Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

The road to Victory Field: How two local teams prepare for IHSAA Baseball Semi-State games

  • 0
IHSAA logo

Photo Courtesy: IHSAA

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Baseball's Semi-State weekend is finally upon us. We have three local teams in action looking to win both games on Saturday to advance to the State Championships which will take place next weekend.

One of those teams advancing is the Delphi Oracles.

Oracles will be facing off against Winchester Community in the Semi-State Semifinal game.

Looking at Winchester, they're a team that's fought tooth and nail to get to where they are now.

They have a 15-11 overall record and finished sixth in their conference. On paper, this team shouldn't have made it this far.

The reason they've managed to squeeze by tough opponents is thanks to their bullpen.

Heading into this matchup, Delphi is eager to play, but the team has its sights set on much more than game one.

.Head Coach for the Oracles Ryan Long said, “- It's a great time when you advance to this level and have an opportunity to play two games to go to the state championship. So, we know we have to win the first one in Kokomo this weekend, but we're definitely going in with our sights on winning two”

The first game for the Oracles will take place on Saturday at 2:00. If they win, they'll play in the Semi-State Championship game at 8:00 that night.

Another team that will also be in action is Central Catholic.

The Knights are looking for their second straight Semi-State title, but they'll have to first get through a tough Wes Del team to do so.

Both teams are heading into this game pretty evenly matched. CC and Wes-Del have recorded more than 20 wins this season, and have less than 12 losses.

However, CC has a slight leg up on the Warriors thanks to their experience.

The Knights have six seniors and two juniors who went through the same process last year. So,  that experience, combined with leadership on and off the field, has helped CC dominate in this year's state tournament so far

Knights won the sectional title 13-t0, and the next weekend took Regionals winning 9-0.

Hoping to keep the positive momentum going into tomorrow, Head Coach Tim Bordenet told Sports 18 their game plan is a very simple one.

He said, “Playing basic CC baseball. And that's throwing strikes, putting pressure on the defense, and making the routine plays. You know we don't try to do anything fancy here. We don't try to recreate the game. We just try to play basic baseball and put pressure on the other team and hopefully, that'll be in our favor tomorrow.”

CC will take to the mound tomorrow afternoon at 2:00. And just like Delphi, if the Knights win, then they'll play in the championship later that night at 8:00.