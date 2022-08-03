The Next RFRA?: Potential economic impacts of S.B. 1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – With Senate Bill 1 continuing to move through the Indiana General Assembly, many in the public and private sectors are preparing for the potential economic impact of a near-total abortion ban. West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter says outlawing elective abortions in the state could have the same kind of economic impact as the Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
"That is probably the strongest comparison that we have in recent history,” Easter said. “There was a strong economic backlash to organizations within the State of Indiana and also organizations outside of the State of Indiana."
According to Visit Indy, Indianapolis lost 43 percent of its convention bookings from outside the state in the second quarter of 2015, shortly after RFRA became law.
Easter believes it could also be more difficult to attract high-level talent to the state. She argues it could be challenging for companies like SkyWater Technology to hire the 750 employees needed for its $1.8 billion semiconductor center at Purdue University.
"The competition for talent will become even more fierce,” Easter said. “There should be some serious consideration as to what that means in terms of the people that want to relocate to a state that has made a decision for an outright ban."
Easter says lawmakers need to think beyond individual ideologies on this issue.
"We want to be a state that is open and accepting to all, in any capacity,” Easter said. “Whether that's on one side of the issue or the other, it's a false dichotomy. Really we're competing for talent. If we're not a welcoming community, we aren't going to get the best and the brightest."
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce believes it's difficult to measure the projected economic impact of Senate Bill 1.
“Undoubtedly, there will be some companies and workers that view Indiana less favorably…” Indiana Chamber President and CEO Kevin Brinegar said in a statement. “But at the same time, there will be others that look at it differently and see Indiana as representing their values.”
Easter says the Midwest already struggles to compete with other parts of the country for the most qualified job candidates. She adds states like Indiana should attempt to be as welcoming and inclusive as possible to attract more people.
Follow the latest action on S.B. 1 at the Indiana Statehouse here.