Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon...

A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset...winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

The Fed's favorite inflation gauge shows price hikes cooled last month

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices. Milk is pictured at a supermarket in New York City on December 14.

 Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

The Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge showed prices rose at a slower pace last month, indicating further progress in the central bank's battle with higher prices.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, or PCE, rose by 5% in December, compared to a year earlier, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

In December alone, prices rose 0.1% from November.

Core PCE, which doesn't include the more volatile food and energy categories, increased by 4.4% annually, down from November's annual rate of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, it was up 0.3%.

Core PCE is the Fed's favored inflation gauge as it provides a more complete picture of consumer costs and spending.

This story is developing and will be updated.

