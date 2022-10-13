 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Red
Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...all of central Indiana.

* TIMING... Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the 60s to around 70.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The Ellsworth Apartments celebrates its grand opening

  • Updated
The Ellsworth Apartments

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette's newest apartment building is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at The Ellsworth Apartments Thursday morning.

The five-story building has 97 apartment homes and 2000 square feet of commercial space.

It's located at the southwest corner of 5th and South streets. The apartment building was designed to attract young professionals and empty nesters.

Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says it creates another option for those moving to Greater Lafayette.

"People continue to move here because of the job market, and people are looking for different types of living options," said  Roswarski. "This is another choice for them."

Amenities include an outdoor courtyard, fitness center and co-working lounge.

Roswarski says every apartment at the Ellsworth has been rented out already.

