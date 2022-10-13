The Ellsworth Apartments celebrates its grand opening

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Downtown Lafayette's newest apartment building is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at The Ellsworth Apartments Thursday morning.
The five-story building has 97 apartment homes and 2000 square feet of commercial space.
It's located at the southwest corner of 5th and South streets. The apartment building was designed to attract young professionals and empty nesters.
Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski says it creates another option for those moving to Greater Lafayette.
"People continue to move here because of the job market, and people are looking for different types of living options," said Roswarski. "This is another choice for them."
Amenities include an outdoor courtyard, fitness center and co-working lounge.
Roswarski says every apartment at the Ellsworth has been rented out already.