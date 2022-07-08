The economy added 372,000 jobs in June, outpacing expectations

The US economy added 372,000 jobs in June, an unexpected boost in hiring and a signal that the labor market remains robust despite recession fears, according to the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, released Friday.
The unemployment rate held steady at 3.6%, still close to the 52-year low last reached in the months before the pandemic hit.
The June job total, slightly down from May's revised 384,000 jobs added, far outpaced expectations. Economists polled by Refinitiv projected 272,700 jobs would be added in June, amid a period of economic unease and growing fears that a recession is brewing.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.