The Deputy Secretary of Defense to visit Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Deputy Secretary of Defense will be at Purdue this week to learn more about hypersonic and other national security research. It's part of a four-state tour of research facilities.
On Thursday, Doctor Kathleen Hicks will visit faculty and Ph.D. students focusing on hypersonics and other national security areas at the Hypersonics Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.
The Pentagon says she'll get greater insight into future approaches to hypersonic systems and receive briefings on microelectronics programs and workforce development.
She's also scheduled to deliver a speech, followed by audience questions.