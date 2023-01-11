The Columbian Park Zoo is accepting applications for the Zoo Teen program

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Columbian Park Zoo is now accepting applications for the 2023 Zoo Teen program.
This program gives teens ages 14 through 17 to build job skills such as interpersonal communication, customer service, time management, professional conduct and more.
The program strives to create passionate leaders in the area of conservation and wildlife education. However, even those not interested in animal-related careers are still encouraged to apply.
Assistant Education Director, Courtney Nave says it's a good opportunity to learn how to interact with the community.
"We hope that this is a great stepping stone for kids that they come in, get to work side-by-side with a lot of the staff at Columbian Park Zoo, learn how to care for, how to manage animals," said Nave. "And maybe even more importantly, how to interact with people, how to engage, how to talk, how to do some public speaking skills. We see that come through our program really go out and embrace those rolls and become leaders; in the classrooms, in their schools."
Teens who are accepted to the program are required to volunteer one 4-hour shift per week over the summer.
Applications are due by March 10th.
Those invited to participate will join a group interview on March 18th or April 2nd.
If you would like to apply, click here.