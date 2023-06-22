The 51st Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering Begins Tomorrow

BATTLEGROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The 51st Annual Indiana Fiddlers' Gathering is set to begin tomorrow.
The special event will take place at Tippecanoe Battlefield Park in Battleground.
Some of the concerts are free to the public, while other performances and activities require a ticket purchase.
Executive director of the event Ann Fields Monical says the event is "a state-wide convening of people who care and love the musicianship that comes with the traditional music and preserving the different types of musical traditions."
"This festival has always been a highlight of the summer for our community. So, I am really excited just to meet the performers so some of the folks we have scheduled to perform are very recognizable names, especially in bluegrass and old-time music," she said.
