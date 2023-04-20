The 25th Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is Set to Take Off Next Week

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The 25th Greater Lafayette Honor Flight is flying to Washington D.C. on April 26.
There will be a meet and greet on April 23 for the community to come see the veterans before they take off. 85 veterans will be making the trip to the nation's capital to see various memorials.
After this flight, 2,100 veterans will have flown out of the Lafayette hub since it was created back in 2012. Board member for the Greater Lafayette Honor Flight, Kevin Bol, says this is the community's way of saying thank you.
"It's just our way of saying thank you and for a lot of guys, welcome home. Specifically for the Vietnam veterans who never got the official welcome home they deserve," he said.
Bol says there's something about the flight that makes the destination not the only thing significant about the flight.
"Every trip, we have stories where guys never talked about it. Come home and never talk about it with their family. All of a sudden, you get them on a plane with a bunch of guys they can relate to and it opens them up.," he said.
Bol got into the Honor Flight in honor of his father who is a veteran.
"I do it in honor of my father who was a Korean veteran, but he passed passed before it started so I never got the opportunity to take him," he said.
He invites the whole community to the meet and greet, as well as the welcome home to support the veterans.