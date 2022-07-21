 Skip to main content
Teising appeal moves forward

  • Updated
Jennifer Teising photo

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Court of Appeals will hear former Wabash Township Trustee, Jennifer Teising's appeal of her felony convictions and sentence.

That was in question after Teising's attorney missed a deadline to file her brief to the Court earlier this month.

This week, the Court issued an order accepting the brief, and ordered the Attorney General's office to file a rebuttal within 30 days.

Teising was convicted of 21 felony counts of theft.

She is appealing those convictions and her 124 day jail sentence.

