Teising appeal moves forward

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The State Court of Appeals will hear former Wabash Township Trustee, Jennifer Teising's appeal of her felony convictions and sentence.
That was in question after Teising's attorney missed a deadline to file her brief to the Court earlier this month.
This week, the Court issued an order accepting the brief, and ordered the Attorney General's office to file a rebuttal within 30 days.
Teising was convicted of 21 felony counts of theft.
She is appealing those convictions and her 124 day jail sentence.