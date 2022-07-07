Teen dies following crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old Bringhurst girl is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday afternoon.
Deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. to the crash on County Road 200 East between County Road 300 South and 400 South; that's in southeastern Carroll County, between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
When emergency responders got there, they found a young male and female who were thrown from a car. Deputies believe the driver, Danielle Siebert, was southbound on County Road 200 East when she left the road for an unknown reason.
The car entered a ditch and then began rolling into a cornfield. Both Siebert and passenger, 16-year-old Jackson Crow, were not wearing seatbelts.
Crow was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.
Siebert was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation.