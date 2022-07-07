 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen dies following crash in Carroll County

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 15-year-old Bringhurst girl is dead after a crash in Carroll County Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called about 4:45 p.m. to the crash on County Road 200 East between County Road 300 South and 400 South; that's in southeastern Carroll County, between the towns of Flora and Burlington.

When emergency responders got there, they found a young male and female who were thrown from a car. Deputies believe the driver, Danielle Siebert, was southbound on County Road 200 East when she left the road for an unknown reason. 

The car entered a ditch and then began rolling into a cornfield. Both Siebert and passenger, 16-year-old Jackson Crow, were not wearing seatbelts.

Crow was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Siebert was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The crash is still under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you