Teen charged in robbery of pot dealer

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A teenager is being charged as an adult for allegedly robbing a marijuana dealer.
Jwann Allen, 16, is facing two felony charges and a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors say Allen was with another person who pulled a handgun and robbed a dealer of an ounce of pot in the 800 block of South 19th Street last month.
The dealer told police that he recognized Allen because the two had played football together in high school.
According to court and jail records, the dealer has not been charged or arrested.